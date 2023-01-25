Candidates who are yet to apply for the GUJCET 2023 Exam can submit their application latest by today at the official website gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2023 exam will be held in all districts of Gujarat in two shifts in offline mode as a Pen-Paper based test.
The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 application window is set to close on January 25. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can submit their application latest by today at the official website gujcet.gseb.org.
The GUJCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs in Gujarat.
Exam Date
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has scheduled the GUJCET exam on April 3, three days before JEE Main exam. The JEE Main Session 2 will commence on April 6.
Here is how to apply for GUJCET 2023 Exam online
Step 1: Go to gujcet.gseb.org, the official website portal for the exam.
Step 2: Find and click on the link provided for registration, on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your details, fill in the form and upload all documents.
Step 4: Pay the application fees, if any, and submit your GUJCET 2023 form.
Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam was January 20. However, the GSEB extended it to January 25. The board is yet to announce the date for the release of admit cards.
GUJCET 2023 exam will be held in all districts of Gujarat in two shifts in offline mode as a Pen-Paper based test.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have made two changes to the selection process.
This year's marks in subjects other than Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in Class 12 will be considered for preparing the GUJCET 2023 merit list.
Also, out of the total seats in government colleges, 5 percent of seats will be filled through JEE Main 2023 score and the remaining 95 percent of seats will be filled through the GUJCET exam.
