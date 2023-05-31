Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Arts, Commerce results out: Check pass percentage and other details

The GSEB declared the results today at a press conference. Students can check their scores on the official website gseb.org or through WhatsApp.
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) declared the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams results today, May 31, at a press conference. Students can check their scores on the official websites of the board, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The board had previously released the Class 12 HSC Science stream results on May 2.
The Gujarat Board class 12 final examinations were held from March 14 to March 25 across various centres in the state.
Pass Percentage
This year, the overall pass percentage for the GSEB HSC general stream stood at 73.27 percent. Girls outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage of 80.39 percent. The pass percentage for boys in the HSC general stream stood at 67.03 percent.
This year, Bhuj district posted the highest pass percentage of 84.58 percent and Dahod district registered the lowest pass percentage of 54.67 percent.
In the HSC class 12 general stream final exams, 1,875 students got a grade A1, while 52,291 got a B1 grade. About 83,596 students got a B2 grade, 1,01,797 students got a C1 grade and 77,043 students secured a C2 grade. More than 12,000 students secured a D grade.
All candidates needed to score at least a D grade in each subject to pass the exams.
Meanwhile, students who got an E grade will need to appear for the supplementary exams.
Here is How to Check GSEB Class 12 Result
Step 1: Visit gseb.org the official website of the Gujarat board.
Step 2: Find and click on the link - ‘GSEB HSC Arts Result 2023’
Step 3: Log in using the required credentials such as your GSEB roll number, DOB, etc.
Step 4: Upon successful login your GSEB HSC Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
As informed by the board the officials, hard copies of marksheets and certificates will be distributed to the schools later.
Candidates will also have the option to check the results via WhatsApp.
Students simply need to send their respective seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app to get the results.
