Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Arts, Commerce results out: Check pass percentage and other details

The GSEB declared the results today at a press conference. Students can check their scores on the official website gseb.org or through WhatsApp.

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) declared the HSC or Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams results today, May 31, at a press conference. Students can check their scores on the official websites of the board, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The board had previously released the Class 12 HSC Science stream results on May 2.

The Gujarat Board class 12 final examinations were held from March 14 to March 25 across various centres in the state.

Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage for the GSEB HSC general stream stood at 73.27 percent. Girls outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage of 80.39 percent. The pass percentage for boys in the HSC general stream stood at 67.03 percent.