This year a total of 7,34,898 students appeared in the GSEB SSC exams and out of them only 4,74,893 students passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 64.62 percent.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the Class 10 board exam results 2023 today on all the official websites. The result was declared at 8 AM on Thursday, May 25, and students can check their scores at the official website, www.gseb.org. As per the official data, this year about 64.62 percent students passed, marking a marginal decline in pass percentage from 65.18 percent in 2022.

Here's how to check GSEB Gujarat Class 10th SSC results online:

Step 1: Go to the official websites gseb.org or gsebservice.com

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required details like registration number/roll number/seat number, name and date of birth.

Step 4: Your GSEB class 10 board exam result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the scores and download the SSC result

Students can also check their GSEB SSC results via WhatsApp by simply sending their board exam seat numbers to 6357300971.

Pass Percentage and toppers’ list

This year a total of 7,34,898 students appeared in the GSEB SSC exams and out of them only 4,74,893 students passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 64.62 percent, as per media reports.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 70.62 percent while the pass percentage for boys stood at 59.58 percent.

Surat district maintained the top position in terms of pass percentage for the second year in a row. Surat recorded the highest pass percentage with 76.45 percent, among all districts.

This year a total of 272 schools recorded 100 percent results marking a slight decline from previous year where 292 schools registered 100 percent results.

Meanwhile, the number of schools with less than 30 percent results increased from 1007 in 2022 to 1084 this year and 157 schools registered zero percent results.

As per reports, the Gujarat board SSC toppers list will not be released. However, any official announcement regarding the same has not been made by the board.