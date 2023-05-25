This year a total of 7,34,898 students appeared in the GSEB SSC exams and out of them only 4,74,893 students passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 64.62 percent.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the Class 10 board exam results 2023 today on all the official websites. The result was declared at 8 AM on Thursday, May 25, and students can check their scores at the official website, www.gseb.org. As per the official data, this year about 64.62 percent students passed, marking a marginal decline in pass percentage from 65.18 percent in 2022.

Here's how to check GSEB Gujarat Class 10th SSC results online:

Step 1: Go to the official websites gseb.org or gsebservice.com

Step 2: Click on the SSC result link displayed on the homepage