GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat board announces results, here’s how to check scores online

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on May 2 released board exams results for Class 12 Science stream at 9 am. Students can check results on the official website of GSEB – http://www.gseb.org/. One needs to enter the seat number and other details to view their scorecard.

The GSEB Class 12 exams were held between March 14 and March 29.

The online Gujarat Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results 2023 includes the student’s personal details, total marks, and grades among other details.

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Here’s how to check marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB— http://www.gseb.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HSC Exam Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your six-digit seat number.

Step 4: Click on Submit button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future use.

Students can also check results via SMS. They type this text — GJ12S<space>Seat_Number

— and send it to 58888111.

After the results announcement, students can apply for a revaluation or rechecking if they feel they have been awarded incorrect grades. The applications for revaluation will be accepted in the online mode for Science and other streams. The fee for rechecking of Gujarat Board Class 12 results is Rs 100 per subject.

Revaluation forms for Gujarat Board exams will be available in May. The updated results after rechecking will be available for download by students as a pdf file. Along with the student's name and roll number, the file will also include the new grade.

In order to provide students with a second chance to pass the class 12 exams, Gujarat Board will offer the option to appear in supplementary exams. The students who have failed to pass the exams of one or more subjects may apply for supplementary tests.

To take these tests, students need to fill out an application form and pay the required fees. The GSEB Class 12 supplementary exams will likely take place in June. The results for the same will be made public in July 2023 for science and other streams.

Students can interpret their marks by using the GSEB HSC grading scale. Post the announcement of Class 12 results, students can get admissions to undergraduate courses in various Universities and Colleges.