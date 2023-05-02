English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsGSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat board announces results, here’s how to check scores online

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat board announces results, here’s how to check scores online

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat board announces results, here’s how to check scores online
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 11:14:10 AM IST (Published)

GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released board exams results for Class 12 Science stream. Students can check results on the official website of GSEB – http://www.gseb.org/. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check marks online or via SMS

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on May 2 released board exams results for Class 12 Science stream at 9 am. Students can check results on the official website of GSEB – http://www.gseb.org/. One needs to enter the seat number and other details to view their scorecard.

Recommended Articles

View All
​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The GSEB Class 12 exams were held between March 14 and March 29.
The online Gujarat Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results 2023 includes the student’s personal details, total marks, and grades among other details.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X