GSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2023: Gujarat board announces results, here’s how to check scores online

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on May 2 released board exams results for Class 12 Science stream at 9 am. Students can check results on the official website of GSEB – http://www.gseb.org/. One needs to enter the seat number and other details to view their scorecard.

The GSEB Class 12 exams were held between March 14 and March 29.

The online Gujarat Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results 2023 includes the student’s personal details, total marks, and grades among other details.