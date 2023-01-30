Sandip Kumar, Chairman of the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, said that this appeared to be the work of an organised gang. Sunil Joshi, SP, Gujarat ATS said they were keeping a watch on people related to previous paper leak incidents and 15 accused have been arrested so far.

The Gujarat government on Sunday cancelled the competitive exam for the recruitment of panchayat junior clerks following the paper leak. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 15 persons from Vadodara in connection with the case, Times Now reported. This is the third time the exam to recruit junior clerks was cancelled due to a paper leak or compromised recruitment process.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), over 9.50 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

In a press release, the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB)

said the police arrested one person with a leaked question paper which forced the authorities to cancel the exam hours before its scheduled time. The police detained the suspect and recovered a copy of the question paper early on Sunday morning, the board said in a statement.

This was the 15th instance of exam paper leak in the state recruitments in the last 10 years in Gujarat, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter alleging that almost every exam in Gujarat gets compromised.

Almost every exam in Guj gets leaked. Why? The future of crores of youth is ruined. https://t.co/XWZ5EgSy7t — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2023 The board has announced that the exam will be rescheduled and all candidates will be involved. The board also announced that the candidates travelling from across the state will now be allowed to travel free in state transportation on showing the examination pass.