Govt schools in these two districts of Bihar lack building, toilets, classrooms and teachers: Survey

Shortage of teachers, lack of infrastructure, students being absent, no textbooks or uniform and lack of sufficient midday meal budget is the story of most of the government primary and upper primary schools in Katihar and Araria districts of Bihar. These findings were released in a survey titled 'Where are the kids? – The curious case of government schools in Bihar' which was undertaken by Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan, a voluntary group, earlier this year.

The survey encompassed 81 primary and upper primary schools chosen at random in the Katihar and Araria districts, areas that rank low in the human development index.

Lack of enrollment and attendance

The findings unveiled a distressing reality. Merely 23 percent of the enrolled children were present in primary schools, and only 20 percent attended upper primary schools during random inspections.

Most alarming was the revelation that around two-thirds of primary schools and nearly all upper primary schools sampled had a pupil-teacher ratio surpassing the 30:1 which is the maximum ratio as per Right to Education. Act.

Additionally the survey pointed out that attendance was being inflated by teachers across many schools, with 44 percent in primary schools and 40 percent in upper primary schools reportedly involved in such practices. The pandemic-induced disruptions left a significant learning deficit, as roughly half of the schools surveyed reported that students in Classes 3 to 5 had forgotten basic reading and writing skills by the time regular classes resumed.

Poor infrastructure

"Primary School Santhali Tola (Lahtora, Araria) was not accessible by road, and one had to reach it by crossing farmlands. At first sight, we noticed how dilapidated it was. This school was meant mostly for a village of Santhals, a Scheduled Tribe whose socio–economic conditions are marked by extreme deprivation and marginalization. There were only two teachers employed in this school. While both were present, there did not seem to be any classes in the proper sense of the term. All the children had been made to sit in the corridor on thin sacks which barely seemed to protect them against the cold. There were hardly any benches and chairs in the classrooms. The only usable furniture there, we were told, was bought personally by the teachers," read one of the case studies from the report.

The survey emphasized that 50 percent of the enrolled students were from disadvantaged groups. A lack of essential facilities such as proper furniture, classrooms, and playgrounds was prevalent, with 62 percent of primary schools and 19 percent of upper primary schools lacking a boundary wall. Alarmingly, open defecation persisted, as a significant portion of schools lacked proper toilets.

Another issue mentioned in the survey was that 90 percent of primary schools lacked boundary walls, playgrounds, and libraries. The study revealed that 9 percent of schools functioned without their own buildings. Additionally one fifth of the schools surveyed had insufficient budgets for midday meals.

No uniforms and books

Bihar replaced the direct distribution of textbooks and uniforms with cash transfers under the DBT system since 2017. Despite the DBT system's implementation for textbooks and uniforms, numerous schools reported that students either did not receive the funds or utilized them for different purposes.

"In the absence of DBT money, students were still trying hard to get textbooks and uniforms. We found that many children without textbooks were banking on private tuition to help them study. Some had borrowed from a senior or were sharing with their classmates. Uniforms, on the other hand, were more commonly spotted. Some students claimed that they were wearing their elder siblings’ hand-me-down, while some claimed that despite no DBT, they had cajoled their parents to get them the uniform. But many were coming to school in home clothes," read the report.

Furthermore, the survey pointed to over 10,000 rejected students' bank accounts in the DBT system, leading to the denial of funds for school essentials.