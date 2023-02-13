Government jobs alert: List of recruitment drives to apply in this week

Nowadays, more and more people are seeking government jobs. Thus, job aspirants must be aware of all the upcoming government recruitment notifications and important dates to avoid missing out on any opportunity. From India Post GDS to UIDAI, here’s a list of government jobs to apply for this week.

With more people seeking job security and a work-life balance, the competition for government jobs is increasing rapidly. Thus, job aspirants must be aware of all the upcoming government recruitment notifications and important dates to avoid missing out on any opportunity. To help candidates with this, here is a list of government job notifications to apply for this week.

1. Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment

Indian Post released a recruitment notification inviting online applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in till February 16.

2. SSC MTS 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (MTS) Application 2023 application process is set to conclude on February 17. Candidates can apply online on the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

The commission has issued the SSC MTS Notification 2023 to fulfil about 11,409 vacancies and the exam is scheduled to be held in April 2023.

3. UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a detailed notification for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023), along with the application form.

Candidates can apply for the exam and submit the application forms on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply is February 21 and the Civil Services prelims exam will be held on May 28.

4. Bank of India Recruitment

Public Sector bank, the Bank of India (BOI) is hiring for the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates can apply on the official website of BOI at bankofindia.co.in. The last date for submitting the application is February 25.

As per the notification, a total of 500 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

To apply for the jobs, all candidates must fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria specified by the bank for the respective post.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand governor gives consent to ordinance meant to curb the use of unfair means in recruitment exams

5. Assam Police Constable Jobs

The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) released the notification for inviting applications for various posts under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply on the official website at slprbassam.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 22.

6. UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Registration

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the detailed notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination 2023 on February 1 along with the application form. Candidates fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in till February 21.

7. AOC Recruitment 2023

The Army Ordnance Corps, Ministry of Defence released the recruitment notification for Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts. Candidates can apply on the official website at aocrecruitment.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 26.

A total of 1793 vacancies will be fulfilled through this recruitment drive and out of the total vacancies 1249 are for Tradesman Mate posts and 544 are for Fireman vacancies.

8. PSSSB Recruitment 2023

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) released a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the fireman and driver/ operator posts. Candidates can apply online on the board's official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in and the last date to submit the application is February 28. As per the notification, a total of 1,317 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

9. UIDAI Recruitment 2023

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released a notification, inviting eligible candidates for the various posts on a deputation basis on Foreign Service terms, in its Regional Office, Bengaluru, Karnataka, and State Office, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The last date to apply for the recruitment drive is March 23.

ALSO READ: CUET UG 2023 registration to start from Thursday night and will go on till March 12