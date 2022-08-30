Government exams slated for September; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

A number of important government examinations are slated to be held in September, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services mains exam on September 16 to 18 and 24 to 25. Apart from this, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab and Chhattisgarh state governments will be conducting exams to fill vacancies.

Here is a list of important government exams coming up in September.

BIS Recruitment 2022 – The Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS, will be conducting the CBT exam for the recruitment of assistant computer-aided design and senior technicians on September 3 at various locations.

CDS 2 2022- Exam - The Union Public Service Commission will conduct Combined Defence Services Examination 2 on September 4.

NABARD Grade A Exam - NABARD will conduct NABARD Grade A recruitment 2022 exam for the post of the assistant manager on September 7.

Tamil Nadu TET 2022- The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test Paper-1 from September 10-15.

UGC NET 2022 – Phase II examinations of UGC NET 2022 would be conducted by National Testing Agency, NTA, between September 20 and 30.

FSSAI 2022 – The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct FSSAI CBT 2 Exam 2022 on September 23 and 24.

IAS Exam 2022 – UPSC Civil Services Mains exam will be held across the country from September 16 to 25.

Apart from these exams, states will also conduct the following exam in September.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission review officer and assistant review officer (Main) - September 9

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board junior engineer (RSMSSB JE) - September 10

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board junior instructor - September 10

Odisha Public Service Commission assistant fisheries officer - September 11

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board librarian - September 11

Punjab Public Service Commission Cooperative inspector - September 11

Odisha Public Service Commission assistant professor - September 11

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ayurvedic medical officer - September 15

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test - September 18

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Commission supervisor - September 25

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission peon - September 25