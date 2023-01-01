Government exams: Here is a list of upcoming examinations in January 2023

For those of you who are looking for opportunities in the field of government jobs, the month of January is going to be a crucial one. A number of competitive exams, including the Public Service Commission tests for several states, exams for the position of FCI Assistant, and IBPS SO exams, are going to take place. To make this easier for you, we have prepared a list for you

We are just a couple of hours away from welcoming 2023. And, we all are looking forward to what the upcoming year has in store for all of us. For those of you who are looking for opportunities in the field of government jobs, the month of January is going to be a crucial one. A number of competitive exams, including the Public Service Commission tests for several states, exams for the position of FCI Assistant, and IBPS SO exams, are going to take place. To make this easier for you, we have prepared a list for you:

Rajasthan Common Entrance Test (CET)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had announced earlier that the Rajasthan Common Entrance Test (CET) for graduates will be held between January 6-9. The exam will be held in offline mode. It will be conducted to select candidates for nearly 3,000 vacancies in the state government including posts like Junior Accountant, Tehsil Revenue Accountant and more. The exam will be 3 hours long with 150 questions in total.

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) Junior Clerk

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board will be conducting the written exam for filling nearly 1,200 vacancies for the position of Junior Clerk in the Panchayat Department. The exams will be held on January 8 and January 29.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 1 preliminary exam will be conducted on January 8. The exam will be for filling 92 vacancies in the state government of Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be conducted in two shifts and in offline mode. It will be in MCQ format. The vacancies are for positions like Deputy Superintendent of Jail (Men), District Fire Officer and Assistance Prohibition And Excise Superintendent.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Extension Officer

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be conducting the entrance exam on January 8. The exam will be held at multiple centres across multiple shifts. The exam is for the position of Extension Officer in the Telangana state government.

SSC GD Constable