homeeducation News

Government exams: Here is a list of upcoming examinations in January 2023

Government exams: Here is a list of upcoming examinations in January 2023

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 1, 2023 8:36:48 AM IST (Published)

For those of you who are looking for opportunities in the field of government jobs, the month of January is going to be a crucial one. A number of competitive exams, including the Public Service Commission tests for several states, exams for the position of FCI Assistant, and IBPS SO exams, are going to take place. To make this easier for you, we have prepared a list for you

We are just a couple of hours away from welcoming 2023. And, we all are looking forward to what the upcoming year has in store for all of us. For those of you who are looking for opportunities in the field of government jobs, the month of January is going to be a crucial one. A number of competitive exams, including the Public Service Commission tests for several states, exams for the position of FCI Assistant, and IBPS SO exams, are going to take place. To make this easier for you, we have prepared a list for you:

Recommended Articles

View All

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajasthan Common Entrance Test (CET) 


The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board had announced earlier that the Rajasthan Common Entrance Test (CET) for graduates will be held between January 6-9. The exam will be held in offline mode. It will be conducted to select candidates for nearly 3,000 vacancies in the state government including posts like Junior Accountant, Tehsil Revenue Accountant and more. The exam will be 3 hours long with 150 questions in total. 

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) Junior Clerk

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board will be conducting the written exam for filling nearly 1,200 vacancies for the position of Junior Clerk in the Panchayat Department. The exams will be held on January 8 and January 29. 

Also Read: Rajasthan teachers' recruitment exam cancelled after paper leak, 44 held

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 1 preliminary exam will be conducted on January 8. The exam will be for filling 92 vacancies in the state government of Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be conducted in two shifts and in offline mode. It will be in MCQ format. The vacancies are for positions like Deputy Superintendent of Jail (Men), District Fire Officer and Assistance Prohibition And Excise Superintendent. 

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Extension Officer

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be conducting the entrance exam on January 8. The exam will be held at multiple centres across multiple shifts. The exam is for the position of Extension Officer in the Telangana state government. 

SSC GD Constable 

The Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the exam for the position of GD (Ground Duty) Constable between January 10 to February 14 to fill nearly 25,000 posts across the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, SSF & Assam Rifles. 

Also Read: UPSC 2023 prelims, main exam and recruitment test dates released: Check details here

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

exam

Next Article

From Victory City by Salman Rushdie to August Blue by Deborah Levy: 10 most anticipated books of 2023