People from across fhe country every year try to secure themselves a job in various departments of the Indian government through various competitive exams.
Here is the list of competitive and government exams that are expected to be conducted in August.
Union Public Service Commission
UPSC | Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam | August 7, 2022
UPSSC
Combined Technical Services Competitive Exam 2016 | August 7, 2022
Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Competitive Examination | August 21, 2022
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
IBPS RRB Assistant | August 7, 13 and 14, 2022
IBPS RRB Officer | August 20 and 21, 2022
IBPS Clerk | August 28, 2022, September 3 and 4, 2022
RRB XI | August 2022
Staff Selection Commission
SSC Selection Post Examination Phase-X (Tier I CBE Exam) | August 2022
Banks
SBI Clerk 2022 | August 2022 (expected)
GIC Assistant Manager | August 2022
IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment | August 2022
MBA
MAH CET | August 2022
State wise government exams
Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Combined Paper I | August 6, 2022 | Maharashtra
Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Clerk-Typist Paper II | August 13, 2022 | Maharashtra
Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Excise Sub Inspector Paper II | August 20, 2022 | Maharashtra
Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Tax Assistant Paper II | August 27, 2022 | Maharashtra
Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service 2021 Mains Exam | August 28, 2022 | Uttarakhand