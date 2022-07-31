Homeeducation news

From SSC to banking, here is a list of government and competitive exams in August

From SSC to banking, here is a list of government and competitive exams in August

Here is the list of competitive and government exams that are expected to be conducted in August.

People from across fhe country every year try to secure themselves a job in various departments of the Indian government through various competitive exams.

Union Public Service Commission

UPSC | Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam | August 7, 2022

UPSSC

Combined Technical Services Competitive Exam 2016 | August 7, 2022

Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Competitive Examination | August 21, 2022

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS RRB Assistant | August 7, 13 and 14, 2022

IBPS RRB Officer | August 20 and 21, 2022

IBPS Clerk | August 28, 2022, September 3 and 4, 2022

RRB XI | August 2022

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Selection Post Examination Phase-X (Tier I CBE Exam) | August 2022

Banks

SBI Clerk 2022 | August 2022 (expected)

GIC Assistant Manager | August 2022

IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment | August 2022

MBA

MAH CET | August 2022

State wise government exams

Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Combined Paper I | August 6, 2022 | Maharashtra

Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Clerk-Typist Paper II | August 13, 2022 | Maharashtra

Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Excise Sub Inspector Paper II | August 20, 2022 | Maharashtra

Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Tax Assistant Paper II | August 27, 2022 | Maharashtra

Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service 2021 Mains Exam | August 28, 2022 | Uttarakhand

