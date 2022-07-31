    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    education Newsgovernment and competitive exams in august ssc banking upsc sbi clerk

    From SSC to banking, here is a list of government and competitive exams in August

    From SSC to banking, here is a list of government and competitive exams in August

    IST (Published)
    Here is the list of competitive and government exams that are expected to be conducted in August.

    From SSC to banking, here is a list of government and competitive exams in August

    People from across fhe country every year try to secure themselves a job in various departments of the Indian government through various competitive exams.

    Here is the list of competitive and government exams that are expected to be conducted in August.

    Union Public Service Commission

    UPSC | Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam | August 7, 2022

    UPSSC

    Combined Technical Services Competitive Exam 2016 | August 7, 2022

    Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Competitive Examination | August 21, 2022

    Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

    IBPS RRB Assistant | August 7, 13 and 14, 2022

    IBPS RRB Officer | August 20 and 21, 2022

    IBPS Clerk | August 28, 2022, September 3 and 4, 2022

    RRB XI | August 2022

    Staff Selection Commission

    SSC Selection Post Examination Phase-X (Tier I CBE Exam) | August 2022

    Banks

    SBI Clerk 2022 | August 2022 (expected)

    GIC Assistant Manager | August 2022

    IDBI Bank Assistant Manager Recruitment | August 2022

    MBA

    MAH CET | August 2022

    State wise government exams

    Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Combined Paper I | August 6, 2022 | Maharashtra

    Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Clerk-Typist Paper II | August 13, 2022 | Maharashtra

    Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Excise Sub Inspector Paper II | August 20, 2022 | Maharashtra

    Group C Services Main Exam 2021 Tax Assistant Paper II | August 27, 2022 | Maharashtra

    Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service 2021 Mains Exam | August 28, 2022 | Uttarakhand

