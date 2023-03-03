Google Layoffs: Waymo gives pink slips to 137 employees

Meanwhile social media has been flooded with posts of ex-google employees. Many of them have pointed out the brutal process in which layoffs were conducted.

Google Layoffs don't seem to be getting out the news. Alphabet, Google's parent company has conducted another round of layoffs for one of its subsidiaries. Waymo, the self-driving company has laid off around 8 percent of its workforce after both rounds of layoffs.

According to a report by Reuters, Waymo has fired 137 employees in the second round of layoffs. As per the reports the job cuts have been made in engineering roles.

Waymo has laid off 209 employees this year as part of its efforts to "focus on commercial success." The company is owned by Alphabet.

Earlier this year, Google laid off mass numbers of employees. In a single round of layoffs, Google fired 12,000 employees. Last month, over 400 employees were laid off at the India office.

Meanwhile social media has been flooded with posts of ex-google employees. Many of them have pointed out the brutal process in which layoffs were conducted.

Vishal Arora, who was the head of engineering for Google’s office in California in a LinkedIn post said that he received a layoff email at 2:00AM, but he ignored it assuming that this could be spam.

He also mentioned how stressful it is to find a new job even after delivering the results.

"I am saddened to part ways with such amazing people. I'm disappointed in not being able to say farewell in person, or see much of our hard work through to fruition. Most of all, I'm surprised at how unexpected this was," the former Google employee wrote on LinkedIn.

He also mentioned that severance packages are helpful, but not guaranteed hence the layoffs are always stressful.

Another Google employee, Priyang Davey said that getting laid off by Google was like a breakup. "Sure, it kinda sucks, but you’ll choose your next partner who’s wise enough to not break up with you over a text (or an email),"

Bonnie Dilber, recruiting leader at Zappier, wrote on LinkedIn that with Google's layoffs she noticed that instead of the "grateful for my time" posts, more employees actually call out how these layoffs were conducted — poorly.

“If you have to go through the difficult decision to conduct layoffs, do right by your people. Give them the courtesy and dignity of a real conversation with a real live human. Let them cry or scream or be mad at you. Answer their questions. Make sure they can access the resources available to them,” she wrote.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, took "full responsibility" for the decisions that resulted in the layoffs.

The company's leadership accepting "full responsibility" for extensive layoffs, on the other hand, is "little consolation," according to Alphabet Workers Union, for the 12,000 employees who are currently without jobs.