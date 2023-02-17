Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google last month, announced cutting 12.000 jobs or six percent of its total workforce. Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of the company, had also mailed the employees stating that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Google layoffs have begun in India. Sources aware of the information told CNBC-TV18.com that they tech giant has laid of 450-480 employees from various departments in India late night.

As per the sources the employees who were into dotted line reporting or did not have any direct managers have been laid off. Further sources also added that many employees in Hyderabad and Bangalore working as level four software developers, backend developer, cloud engineers and digital marketers have are the ones who have been laid off.

Sources also added that the layoffs in India also happened via mails just like how it happened in US.

Google India hasn't given a reply on this.

Further Google India employees have also started posting on LinkedIn about the layoff. Kamal Dave, account manager at Google's Gurugram, Haryana office posted on LinkedIn that he was impacted by the layoff that happened yesterday as roles in the digital marketing Goals have been cut.

Another employee Saptak Mohanta, Program Manager at Google posted that "Absolutely gutted to lose a lot of my brilliant colleagues and friends as part of Google's layoffs in Singapore and India last night. It's going to take all of us some time to heal from this,"

Pichai also announced that top executives will be subjected to pay cuts as part of the company's cost-cutting measures.

“All roles above the senior vice president level will witness ‘very significant’ reduction in their annual bonus. For senior roles, the compensation is linked to company performance,” Pichai was quoted as saying by Business Insider.

Many employees have put out on LinkedIn that they just woke up one morning to work as usual and found that their account has been deactivated, indicating that they have been laid off.

Pichai, took "full responsibility" for the decisions that resulted in the layoffs.

The company's leadership accepting "full responsibility" for extensive layoffs, on the other hand, is "little consolation," according to Alphabet Workers Union, for the 12,000 employees who are currently without jobs.