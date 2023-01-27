Although the employees have also posted that they are thankful for the opportunity in Google and had great learning experience and can do nothing about the layoffs, but the process is being questioned.

Google is being repeatedly called out by employees enquiring about the process in which the company is conducting layoffs. Following the global IT and data organisation's announcement of a large scale layoff across locations last week, many employees have put out on LinkedIn that they just woke up one morning to work as usual and found that their account has been deactivated.

These employees alleged that such account deactivation was the only indication they had about their job termination from the company, according to several LinkedIn posts by the employees as well as a recent report by Business Insider.

For instance, Dan Lanigan Ryan- a Human Resource staff who was working for Morgan McKinley at Google’s office in Dublin, found out that he was fired from the company while an ongoing call with one of his candidates. The interview call suddenly got disconnected, according to a Business Insider report.

During the call, Ryan attempted to access the company's internal website, but failed. According to him, his team members also had similar problems, but their manager blamed technical difficulties. First, Ryan's official email was shut down, and then the call with his candidate was disconnected.

CNBC TV18.com couldn't independently verify this as Google hasn't reacted to any of these reports or employees' posts in social media.

Ryan didn't learn that Google had let off 12,000 workers until he was barred from all of his company's services. Ryan claimed to Business Insider that he did not receive any official notification of the termination from Google and that all he had received were emails from Morgan McKinley informing him that the company would still be paying him notice until February 3 and that he should return his office equipment.

Ryan was employed under a contract that Google extended by one year from its original expiration date in September 2022. He and a few of his coworkers were transferred from the hiring of marketing personnel to the hiring of Google Cloud personnel, a division that was experiencing strong development.

This, Ryan said to the news website, gave him hope that he was secure.

Google has been called out for lack of support, more transparency and communication by its employees after it recently announced laying off 12,000 jobs.

A software engineering manager named Justin Moore, who worked at Google for nearly 17 years, found himself out of a job when his account was deactivated at 3 am.

“I appear to have been let go via an automated account deactivation at 3 am this morning as one of the lucky 12,000. I don't have any other information, as I haven't received any of the other communications the boilerplate 'you've been let go' website (which I now also can't access) said I should receive,” Morre wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Although the employees have also posted that they are thankful for the opportunity in Google and had great learning experience and can do nothing about the layoffs, but the process is being questioned.

Bonnie Dilber, recruiting leader at Zappier, wrote on LinkedIn that with Google's layoffs she noticed that instead of the "grateful for my time" posts, more employees actually call out how these layoffs were conducted — poorly.

“If you have to go through the difficult decision to conduct layoffs, do right by your people. Give them the courtesy and dignity of a real conversation with a real live human. Let them cry or scream or be mad at you. Answer their questions. Make sure they can access the resources available to them,” she wrote.

The company's leadership accepting "full responsibility" for extensive layoffs, on the other hand, is "little consolation," according to Alphabet Workers Union, for the 12,000 employees who are currently without jobs.