Goldman Sachs prepares for another round of layoffs amid Wall Street deals slump

Goldman Sachs, which is led by CEO David Solomon, was one of the first major Wall Street companies to cut jobs in September, by trimming a few hundred positions. In January, it slashed more jobs, releasing 3,200 employees.
Goldman Sachs is preparing for another round of layoffs as Wall Street companies adjust to a slump in deals activity, CNBC reported. This will be its third round of layoffs since September.
On another note, Morgan Stanley announced around 3,000 job cuts in May, while JPMorgan Chase cut around 500 jobs.
However, Goldman Sachs is more tied to Wall Street's ups and downs than its rivals. Its combined 16 percent fall in the first quarter trading, as well as advisory revenue, contributed to a disappointing beginning to the year.
Some partners and managing directors would be affected by Goldman Sachs job cuts, CNBC reported, quoting a Wall Street Journal report quoting a source.
Goldman Sachs had as many as 45,000 employees as of March 31, which is a 6 percent drop from the 2022 fourth quarter.
