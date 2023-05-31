Goldman Sachs prepares for another round of layoffs amid Wall Street deals slump

Goldman Sachs, which is led by CEO David Solomon, was one of the first major Wall Street companies to cut jobs in September, by trimming a few hundred positions. In January, it slashed more jobs, releasing 3,200 employees.

Goldman Sachs is preparing for another round of layoffs as Wall Street companies adjust to a slump in deals activity, CNBC reported. This will be its third round of layoffs since September.

Goldman Sachs, led by CEO David Solomon, was one of the first major Wall Street companies to cut jobs in September, by trimming a few hundred positions. In January, it slashed more jobs, releasing 3,200 employees.

On another note, Morgan Stanley announced around 3,000 job cuts in May, while JPMorgan Chase cut around 500 jobs.