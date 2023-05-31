English
    Goldman Sachs prepares for another round of layoffs amid Wall Street deals slump

    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 10:04:10 AM IST (Published)

    Goldman Sachs, which is led by CEO David Solomon, was one of the first major Wall Street companies to cut jobs in September, by trimming a few hundred positions. In January, it slashed more jobs, releasing 3,200 employees.

    Goldman Sachs is preparing for another round of layoffs as Wall Street companies adjust to a slump in deals activity, CNBC reported. This will be its third round of layoffs since September.

    Goldman Sachs, led by CEO David Solomon, was one of the first major Wall Street companies to cut jobs in September, by trimming a few hundred positions. In January, it slashed more jobs, releasing 3,200 employees.
    On another note, Morgan Stanley announced around 3,000 job cuts in May, while JPMorgan Chase cut around 500 jobs.
