Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney could lay off 100 employees after failed PhonePe deal negotiations

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) crackdown on digital lending last year caused the BNPL sector to be under stress, as seen by PhonePe's decision to back out of the ZestMoney takeover agreement.

Weeks after its sale negotiations with PhonePe broke down, Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney will let go of close to 20 percent, or 100 people, as part of its business continuity and survival plan.

On April 6, ZestMoney's founders and senior leadership team hosted a Townhall to let employees know about the layoffs. The company, which had roughly 450 employees, intends to lay off workers in all departments.

"As part of its business continuity plan, the company is laying off 100 people. The company has promised to pay a month's salary as severance and other benefits like insurance and mental health assistance," an employee told Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol first reported on March 31 that ZestMoney was looking to lay off multiple people after the PhonePe deal collapse. In order to help outplace ZestMoney staff, Priya Sharma, co-founder of the BNPL platform, allegedly sent a message to a few startups.

According to the report, PhonePe could take in as many as 200 employees from ZestMoney. "There are talks happening regarding hiring some talent from ZestMoney by PhonePe but nothing has been decided yet," said a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.

The RBI published a notification prohibiting the loading of credit lines onto Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI), such as wallets and prepaid cards, by operating non-bank institutions or fintech businesses, including numerous "buy now, pay later" services.

Yet according to Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO of PhonePe, there were a few oversights in the deal's due diligence.

"The due diligence that PhonePe carried for nearly six months while evaluating the much-anticipated acquisition of ZestMoney did not meet its bar", said Sameer Nigam, co-founder, and CEO of the fintech decacorn, commenting on the deal for the first time on record.

When asked if PhonePe was looking to hire any of ZestMoney’s employees, Nigam said, “There are discussions happening in the background,” declining to comment on it in more detail.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leader, PhonePe, was in negotiations to purchase lending platform ZestMoney in November 2022. This would have been the company's entry into the world of online lending. The reported deal size was between $200 million and $300 million.