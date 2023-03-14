homeeducation NewsGoa govt extends job scheme for children of freedom fighters

Goa govt extends job scheme for children of freedom fighters

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 4:15:40 PM IST (Published)

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all 90 applications of the children of freedom fighters pending with the state government will be disposed of within a year and applicants will be employed by June this year.

The Goa cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to extend the scheme providing government jobs to children of freedom fighters for a year.

Recommended Articles

View All

You won't believe where the Oscar winner Naatu Naatu song was filmed

Mar 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

International Day of Mathematics: Importance of the 'study of numbers' in fund management

Mar 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Maharashtra farmers protest | What the protesters seek under Forest Rights Act

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all 90 applications of the children of freedom fighters pending with the state government will be disposed of within a year and applicants will be employed by June this year.


He said, “We have extended the scheme by another year but this would be the final extension.”

Sawant added since he took over as the chief minister (in 2019), 270 applicants have been given government jobs, while 90 are remaining.

"The chief ministers before me had given jobs to 150-200 children of freedom fighters," he said.

The chief minister said all departments have been asked to provide data on vacancies under the freedom fighters category in their respective offices.

He stated that these vacancies would be filled directly, without routing them through Staff Selection Commission.

(With input from PTI)

Also Read: Microsoft layoff: Entire team eliminated, 'despite being prepared it was still upsetting', says employee

Also Read: Inflation, Bank Collapses, Jobs Data: Global markets jittery ahead of March 21 FOMC meet
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

goa governmentjobs

Next Article

SCO recognises there doesn’t exist one uniform low carbon path for all countries: Hardeep Singh Puri