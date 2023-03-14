Goa govt extends job scheme for children of freedom fighters

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all 90 applications of the children of freedom fighters pending with the state government will be disposed of within a year and applicants will be employed by June this year.
The Goa cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to extend the scheme providing government jobs to children of freedom fighters for a year.
He said, “We have extended the scheme by another year but this would be the final extension.”
Sawant added since he took over as the chief minister (in 2019), 270 applicants have been given government jobs, while 90 are remaining.
"The chief ministers before me had given jobs to 150-200 children of freedom fighters," he said.
The chief minister said all departments have been asked to provide data on vacancies under the freedom fighters category in their respective offices.
He stated that these vacancies would be filled directly, without routing them through Staff Selection Commission.
