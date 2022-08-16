Glitches won't deter us from merging CUET with JEE and NEET: UGC Chief

By CNBCTV18.com

Technical glitches in the initial phases of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will not affect expansion plans for the crucial exam, which includes a proposal to merge it with JEE and NEET, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has said.

"The technical glitches in the initial phases of CUET-UG are not setbacks but lessons. They will be ironed out soon and will in no way deter scaling up or expansion plans for the crucial exam," he said, as reported by PTI.

The proposal to merge these exams can be attributed to reducing the burden of appearing in multiple entrance exams on students.

“As per the NEP, the plan is to have a common entrance exam to reduce the burden on students of appearing in multiple entrances. However, we won't hurry up to introduce it as we need to plan well. It is a massive exercise,” he said.

CUET-Undergraduate (UG) is a mandatory all-India level examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in all central universities. CUET is the revamped version of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) took over the conduct of these exams in 2021 and launched CUET this year as part of the National Education Policy 2020.

As per the website of CUET, the exam had 14.9 lakh registrations, and NTA allotted 560 centres to conduct the exams. Phase I of the exam was on July 15, 16,19, and 20 and Phase II was on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 20. But the exam has been phasing many glitches, with students reporting that technical glitches took place and sudden changes in the test centre were made during the first phase of the exam.

Later due to all the glitches and mismanagement NTA allowed around 190 students to retake the test in Phase II. However, on August 6, during Phase II, the test was cancelled across 53 centres in India. In many centres, the first shift of the exam was cancelled, while the second shift was postponed for all the students.

As per news agency PTI, around 50,000 candidates faced problems in the CUET 2022 Phase II. Keeping this in the picture, the NTA notified on August 8 that exams would be reconducted from August 24 to 28.

According to the initial plan, there were just two exam phases, which were scheduled to conclude on August 20. NTA later announced that all exam phases would conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred, and the exam is split into six phases.

The fourth phase will begin tomorrow and go on till August 20 at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India. A total of 3.72 lakh students will appear for the exam.

Adding to that, there are about 11,000 candidates who could not be given their choice of the city, and they have been moved to the sixth phase so that they could appear in the city of their choice.

The exams for these students will be held on August 30 this year.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for the exam centre. the NTA (National Testing Agency) has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure the quality of the centres is enhanced," Kumar said.