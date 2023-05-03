Gender-based pay disparities linked to job search habits, suggests new study

A new study by the Oxford University Press found that women are more likely to accept job offers early, while men tend to wait for higher-paying offers. As of 2020, women in the United States earned 84 percent of what men took home.

The wage disparity between men and women can be attributed to differences in their job search behaviour, a new study by the Oxford University Press has found. The study, published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, suggests that women are more likely to accept job offers early, while men tend to wait for higher-paying offers.

“Our analysis is based on rich information on initial job offers and acceptances from undergraduates of Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. We find (i) a clear gender difference in the timing of job offer acceptance, with women accepting jobs substantially earlier than men, and (ii) a sizable gender earnings gap in accepted offers, which narrows in favour of women over the course of the job search period,” Oxford University Press said in the abstract of the study.