Gen Z gets keener on side hustles as layoffs continue — 46% hold second jobs

By Nishtha Pandey  May 19, 2023 7:53:03 PM IST (Published)

As per Deloitte’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, for Generation Z, selling products or services online, working in the gig economy, artistic pursuits, and creating social media content as influencers rank among the most sought-after side hustles. And yes, they still much prefer remote or hybrid work to full-time work from office.

As the job market gets more uncertain day by day — with rising layoffs and inflation hitting hard — side hustles have become a go to thing for the workforce, especially for Generation Z or Gen Z.

Side hustles, which were seen as at best a hobby, have become a necessity for the younger generation due to the tense economic situation.


According to a recent survey conducted by Deloitte, an increasing number of Gen Zs — 46 percent to be exact — currently have either a full- or part-time jobs in addition to their main one. When it comes to millennials, the number stands at 37 percent.

X