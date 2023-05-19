Gen Z gets keener on side hustles as layoffs continue — 46% hold second jobs

As per Deloitte’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, for Generation Z, selling products or services online, working in the gig economy, artistic pursuits, and creating social media content as influencers rank among the most sought-after side hustles. And yes, they still much prefer remote or hybrid work to full-time work from office.

As the job market gets more uncertain day by day — with rising layoffs and inflation hitting hard — side hustles have become a go to thing for the workforce, especially for Generation Z or Gen Z.

Side hustles, which were seen as at best a hobby, have become a necessity for the younger generation due to the tense economic situation.