The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE ) 2024 will be beginning from today, August 24. GATE exams are conducted by seven IITs and the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore every year on a rotational basis. The seven IITs include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee.

This year the exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

The eligible candidates for GATE 2024 can register for the exam by submitting their forms on the official website of IISc at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The registration will be closing on September 29, 2023, and the extended registration date is October 13, 2023.

Documents required for GATE 2024 online registration

Photograph of the candidate.

Signature of the candidate.

SC or ST or PwD certificate in PDF format (if applicable).

Certificate of Dyslexia in PDF format (if applicable).

Copy of any valid photo identity document.

How to register for GATE 2024 online?

Visit the official website of IISc at www.gate.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the registration link on the dashboard.

Submit required details like name, email address, and mobile number to complete the GATE 2024 registration.

Fill out the GATE 2024 application form with basic personal and academic details.

Upload the scanned photograph and signature as per specifications.

Pay the GATE registration fee.

Submit the GATE exam registration form.

As per the official notification, IISc Bengaluru will be conducting the exam of GATE 2024 on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. It is a national-level examination which is conducted to get admission to a Master’s programme in the engineering field. The candidates are selected after they score the GATE cut-off mark for the year. The GATE scorecard is valid for three years from the date of the results.

The GATE 2024 exams will be held in two sessions, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. As per the official notification, the subjects for the exams are yet to be announced. Also, the authorities have released the syllabus for GATE 2024 on the official website, as the syllabus pdf is different for every paper i.e., Mechanical, Civil, ECE, Biotechnology and others.

The registration fee for female, SC, ST and PWD candidates will be Rs 900 while the late fees will be Rs 1,400. On the other hand, the fees for all other candidates including foreign nationals will be Rs 1,800 and the late fees will be Rs 2,300.