GATE 2024 information brochure released by IISc Bangalore: Registration begins on August 30, check details here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the information brochure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. As per the outlined schedule, the registration process is set to commence on August 30. Prospective candidates can submit their applications for the examination through the official IISC GATE website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The application window is slated to close on September 29, 2023. For those requiring an extended period, the deadline extends to October 13, 2023.

Scheduled to take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, the GATE 2024 examination will be conducted in two sessions. Admit cards are expected to be issued starting from January 3, 2024. The answer key for GATE 2023 is scheduled to be released on February 21, while the results for GATE 2024 are expected to be announced on March 16, 2024.

The examination is scheduled to be held across 200 centres in India.

How to register for GATE 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2024 website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ link, leading to a new page.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and subsequently log in to your account for the application process.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with all necessary details and make the required payment.

Step 5: After completing the form, click the submit button, and remember to keep a printout of the application for future reference.

Application fee for GATE 2024

For Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates, the application fee is Rs 900 for the regular application period and Rs 1,400 during the extended period. Other candidates are required to pay Rs 1,800 for the regular period and Rs 2,300 for the extended period.

GATE 2024 examination pattern

The GATE 2024 examination will comprise a total of 30 test papers, carrying objective-type questions. These questions fall into three categories- multiple choice (MCQ), multiple selection (MSQ) and numerical answer type (NAT). In the case of MCQs, only one out of four options is correct, whereas MSQs can have one or more correct options. NAT questions necessitate candidates to enter answers using a virtual keypad, and for calculations, the provided on screen virtual calculator should be used.

A notable addition to GATE 2024 is the inclusion of a new test paper dedicated to Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA).