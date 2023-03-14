English
GATE 2023 Result on March 16: Check how to view scores and other details

Mar 14, 2023

The GATE 2023 results will be declared on the official website of the exam at gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates will be allowed to download their respective scorecards from March 21.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 Result on March 16. Candidates will be allowed to download their respective scorecards from March 21.

Here is how to check GATE 2023 results online
Step 1:
Go to gate.iitk.ac.in, the official website of the GATE exam.
Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, 'GATE 2023 RESULT' (Once released) displayed on the homepage under the ‘notifications’ banner.
Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen for candidates to enter the credentials and log in to the portal.
ALSO READ | Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled
Step 4: Once logged in, the GATE 2023 Result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check your GATE 2023 result carefully and save it for future reference.
The GATE final answer key will also be available on the official website once the results are declared.
The GATE results will be declared based on normalised marks and as per the normalisation policy, the raw marks obtained by candidates in different sessions will be converted into GATE scores.
The GATE scores will be valid for three years for all candidates from the date of the announcement.
ALSO READ | Highest women staff attrition seen in the 20-30 age group: FICCI-CNBC-TV18 survey
The IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, across the country via computer-based test (CBT) mode.
The response sheet of candidates was released by IIT Kanpur on February 15, and the provisional answer key was released on February 21.
Through GATE, the shortlisted candidates will be offered admission to master's and doctoral programmes in various courses like engineering, technology, architecture, science and arts and they will also become eligible for recruitment at Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the country.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    X