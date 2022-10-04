By CNBC-TV18

Registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will close today, October 4, 2022. Earlier, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur extended the last date of registration for GATE 2023 without late fees till October 4, 2022.

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on January 4, 5, 11, and 12 of next year. The admit card will be given to registered candidates on January 3, 2023.

Engineering candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can register online on the official website -- https://gate.iitk.ac.in/.

Candidates who fail to apply by today will still have the option to apply for the next three days, that is until October 7, by paying a late fee.

Students need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700 to apply for the exam. Female candidates and SC/ST/PwD category candidates can avail a relaxation and pay Rs 850 as the application fees.

Students will have time between November 4 and 11, 2022 for any detail-related correction. After the exam, the authorities will release the GATE response sheets on February 15, 2023, followed by the release of the answer key on February 21, 2023. Students will be given time to challenge the answer key between February 22-25, 2023. The GATE 2023 results will be declared on March 16, 2023.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply for the 2023 GATE exam can follow the simple steps given below:

Candidates need to visit the official website of GATE: https://gate.iitk.ac.in/.

They will need to click on the ‘Candidate login’ link on the home page.

Students will be asked to enter their details and click on 'Submit'.

All candidates are advised to fill out their application forms correctly and pay the fee amount to complete their registration.

They can download the filled forms and payment receipts for future reference.

The exam, which is being organized by IIT Kanpur this year, will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur.