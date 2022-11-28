GATE 2023 examination schedule released: Check details

IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 Exam schedule on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the detailed schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. The exam is set to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 and the admit cards will be available for download on January 3. Candidates can access the schedule from gate.iitk.ac.in.

This time the GATE Exams will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will start at 9.30 am and conclude at 12.30 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Date-wise details of the schedule

February 4, 2023: In the forenoon from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, the CS exam will be conducted and in the second session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, AR, and ME exams will be conducted.

February 5, 2023: During the first session, EE, ES, and XH exams will be conducted and in the second session BM, CY, and EC exams will be conducted.

February 11, 2023: In the forenoon session GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, and XL exams will be conducted and during the afternoon session, AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF exams will be conducted.

February 12, 2023: In the forenoon session CE1, ST exams will be held and CE2, MN exams will be held during the afternoon session.

Candidates’ responses will be available on the portal from February 15, 2023. The answer key will be released on February 21. Applicants can submit challenges to the answer key during the period between February 22 and 25.

The results of GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16, 2023, and the scorecard will be uploaded on March 21, 2023, for all candidates.

GATE is a national-level exam conducted to test the comprehensive understanding of candidates of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts disciplines.

GATE scores are used for admission and/or awarding financial assistance to postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in relevant branches and many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use them in their recruitment processes.