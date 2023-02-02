IIT Kanpur is set to conduct the GATE 2023 from February 4. The exam schedule has been provided on the official website. The GATE 2023 admit cards were issued on January 9 and are available on the official website for download.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 is set to be conducted by the IIT Kanpur this year from February 4. The exam schedule has been provided on the official website. As per the official timetable, the GATE 2023 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The examination will be conducted in different cities across the country and candidates appearing for the exam need to carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

The GATE 2023 admit cards were issued on January 9 and are available on the official website for download.

ALSO READ:

Here’s how to download the GATE 2023 admit card

Step 1: Go to Go to gate.iitk.ac.in the official website of the examination.

Step 2: Find and click on the link ‘GATE 2023 Admit Card’ in the notification section, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key your login credentials on the new window and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your GATE 2023 admit card and take a printout of the same on A4 size paper.

Candidates must note that along with the GATE 2023 admit card, they are also required to carry a valid photo identity proof -- Aadhar Cards, Voter IDs, Driving Licence and any other government-issued ID cards.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach the GATE 2023 exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are advised to wear their face masks and carry personal hand sanitiser and a transparent water bottle to the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to check their system before completing the biometric verification.

No candidate will be allowed to carry mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, tablets, calculators, smart watches, or any other electronic items inside the exam hall.