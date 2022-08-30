    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeeducation News

    GATE 2023 application link to be activated today; Here is how to apply

    The last date for submitting the application form for GATE 2023 is September 30. Those who miss the deadline can still apply after paying late fees till October 7, 2022.

    The application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 is scheduled to begin from today. This year, the examination will be organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.
    The last date for submitting the application form for GATE 2023 is September 30. Those who miss the deadline can still apply after paying late fees till October 7, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can visit the official website – www.gate.iitk.ac.in.
    The application fee for GATE 2023 is Rs 1,700 for general and foreign national candidates. For the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD category and female candidates, the fee is Rs 850. After adding the late fee, this amount stands at Rs 2,200 and Rs 1,350.
    Here is how the candidates can register for GATE 2023:
    1. Go to the official website.
    2. On the home page, under the title ‘GATE Online Application,’ you will find the login button.
    3. After completing the registration process, start filling out the application form.
    4. Upload the necessary documents, including the scanned images of passport size photograph and signature.
    5. Pay the registration fee and click on Submit.
    6. The page will show you a preview of your application form. Check if all the details entered are correct.
    7. Submit the application form.
      8. The examination will be conducted in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode and it is three hours duration. The exam will consist of two sections – General Aptitude and Selected Subject. Out of the total 65 questions, 10 will belong to the General Aptitude category, whereas 55 will be specific to the subject chosen by the candidate.
      The paper will consist of one- and two-mark questions. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted for one marker, while two-thirds marks will be deducted for the two markers.
      The exam will be conducted for a total of 29 subjects, including Physics, Chemistry, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Sciences.
      Candidates can also opt for a two-paper combination pattern. Candidates can check the combinations on the official website. It is to be noted that combinations other than the ones listed on the website are not applicable.
       
       
