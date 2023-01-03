GATE 2023 Admit Card to release today: Check how to download and other details

Candidates who registered for the exam can soon download the hall ticket from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, is set to release the admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in . However, there is no official confirmation regarding the release time of the GATE admit card.

Here is how to download GATE hall online:

Step 2. Find and click on the link, “Download GATE admit card 2023.” (the link will be activated once the admit card is released).

Step 3. A login window will open, enter the provided GATE login credentials, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4. Your GATE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the GATE 2023 admit card and download it in PDF format.

The GATE 2023 exams will be conducted from February 4. The exams will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. The candidates’ response sheet will be available on the official portal on February 15. The provisional answer key will be released on February 21 and the window to challenge the responses in the answer key can be submitted between February 22 and February 25.

The GATE 2023 results will be declared on March 16 and the scorecard will be available to download on March 21.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level examination that tests candidates on their comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, and arts.

GATE is conducted annually on a rotational basis by one of the seven IITs and IISc Bangalore on behalf of the National Coordination Board.

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted for 29 papers and candidates will be allowed to appear in up to two papers in one exam.

