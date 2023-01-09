According to the GATE 2023 schedule, the exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

The admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2023 (GATE 2023) are expected to be released for applying candidates today. The admit cards will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The admit cards were earlier slated to be released on January 4. However, due to operational issues, the release of the admit cards was delayed.

“Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9 January 2023,” a notice read on the official website.

Candidates planning to appear for the exam will need to download their admit cards and carry them to exam venues. Once released, the admit cards can be downloaded from the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.

According to the GATE 2023 schedule, the exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted in two phases with the morning shift being conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon shift being held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam results will be declared on March 16 with the scorecard available for download from March 21.

The GATE scorecard is used for admission in various Master's programs in engineering as well as to secure jobs in Public Sector Undertakings requiring an engineering background. The exams test an applicant's knowledge of engineering at an undergraduate level. The exam is conducted every year on a rotational basis by one of the IITs – IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur – and IISc Bangalore. The exams are conducted on the behalf of the National Coordination Board.