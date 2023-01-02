GATE 2023 Admit Card releasing tomorrow: Check how to download and other details

IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 admit card tomorrow on the official website of the exam at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023, admit cards will be released on January 3. Once released, the link will be activated on the official website of the exam at gate.iitk.ac.in . Candidates will be required to log in to the official GATE exam portal and download the admit card.

This year the GATE exam is organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Here is how to download the GATE Admit Card online

Step 1: Visit Visit gate.iitk.ac.in , the official website portal of the GATE exam.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the “GATE 2023 admit card.”

Step 3: A new web page will open with the login window.

Step 4: Log in to the portal using your enrolment ID and password and click on submit.

Step 5: The GATE 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the GATE 2023 admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who are going to appear for the GATE 2023 exam will be required to carry their admit cards to the exam centre. The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted in over 200 cities across India.

GATE 2O23 Exam Details

The GATE 2023 exam will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in two daily shifts.

The answer keys for the paper will be released on February 21 and candidates can raise objections against the answer key from February 22 to 25. The results will be declared on March 16.

The GATE exam is conducted to test students' knowledge in subjects like Engineering and Science. Companies use the GATE scorecard and multiple Public Sector Undertakings to recruit applicants for jobs at Indian Oil, GAIL and Hindustan Petroleum, etc.