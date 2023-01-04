As per GAIL, interested candidates will have to apply for the positions online with the company not accepting any other forms of application or expression of interest.

Public sector unit GAIL Limited is hiring for various positions. The natural gas refiner and handling company has opened vacancies for posts such as Chief Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Engineer (Chemical), Senior Officer and others. The registrations for application will remain open from January 4 till February 2, 6 pm. Candidates can go through the advertisement on the official website at https://gailonline.com/CRApplyingGail.html

As per GAIL, interested individuals will have to apply for the positions online and the company won’t accept any other forms of application or expression of interest. Any interested candidate will need to check against the requisite educational qualification and age limit for any post that they are applying to. The upper age limit as given in the official advertisement for each post will be considered as of February 2, 2023. Candidates will also need to have the necessary post-educational work experience for certain executive posts.

The positions range from Grade E-5 to Grade E-1, with the pay scale between Rs 90,000 and Rs 2.4 lakh; and Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.6 lakh, respectively. Out of the 277 vacancies, 12 posts have also been reserved for people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD). Candidates belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC categories will have to pay Rs 200 as the application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD categories will not need to pay any application fees.

How to Apply for GAIL Recruitment 2023?

Select Online Registration.

Enter details like email ID, mobile number, etc.

Use the generated registration number and password to log in.

Select the advertisement number and the post to apply to.

Complete the form and make the payment.

Verify details on the form and submit.

Take a printout for future use.