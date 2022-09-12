FT Global Masters in Management Ranking 2022: Seven institutes from India find place

By CNBCTV18.com

Financial Times has released its Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022, which ranks the world’s best business schools on 16 different criteria. The list marks the 100 best business schools in the world for master’s programmes, with the list being dominated by European institutions. India saw seven entrants to the list with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, finding the top place among Indian institutions at 31. The institution has jumped up from rank 47 in 2021.

“We are happy that our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIM Bangalore’s leadership position in these rankings plays a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school,” said IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.

Apart from IIM-B, other Indian institutions on the list include SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) - Rank 44, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) - Rank 64, Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM-U) - Rank 81, Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) - Rank 89, NMIMS Mumbai- Rank 96, and International Management Institute New Delhi - Rank 97.

The University of St Gallen, Switzerland maintained its status as number one on the list for the 12th consecutive year. HEC Paris and Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, Netherlands, took the second and third spots respectively. France was one of the most represented countries on the list with 25 entries to its name. Stockholm School of Economics, Sweden, ESCP Business School, France, Essec Business School, France, London Business School, UK, University College Dublin Smurfit School, Ireland, EMLyon Business School, France, and ESMT Berlin, Germany filled out the rest of the top 10 on the list.

Masters in management programmes remain some of the most popular in the world, with many of the institutions playing host to foreign students. International students made up nearly 50 percent of the student body in 44 of the schools on the list, Financial Times stated.