From visas to college offer letters, India launches a one-stop portal to help international students

One of the significant advantages of this platform is that students will have the convenience of applying to multiple institutes or courses of their choice from one centralized location. It will streamline the student registration process, facilitate visa applications, and enable students to select their desired courses while receiving offer letters from the institutes, read the press release by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education has launched a Study in India (SII) portal today. This website aims to provide comprehensive information about higher education institutions (HEIs) in India, showcasing various academic programs, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral courses, along with courses in Indian Knowledge System (IKS) like Yoga, Ayurveda, and classical arts.

The portal was launched by Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

How will this portal be useful?

The SII portal will serve as a valuable resource, offering details about academic facilities, research support, and other relevant information available in the institutes.

Further, the Study in India program will partner with educational institutions that meet specific criteria, such as National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking (<=100), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation score (>=3.01), and Institutes of National Importance (INI).

Under the Ministry of Education (MoE), the program's primary objective is to attract a higher number of international students to India, positioning the country as a preferred study destination offering affordable and high-quality education that meets global standards.

"The SII portal is a one-stop platform that will simplify international students’ academic journey in India. Guided by the NEP, the SII Portal reflects our commitment to make India a preferred education destination as well as to blur academic boundaries," said Pradhan.