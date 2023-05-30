Imagine starting your Monday with a leisurely cup of coffee, free from the chaos of the workweek. No stressful commute, no endless meetings—just the freedom to work at your own pace and prioritize self-care. It may sound like a dream, but for one marketing manager in Adelaide, Australia, it's a reality.

Caitlin Winter, a 31-year-old marketing manager at Neora, has introduced a unique concept called "Bare Minimum Mondays" into her workplace, formalising a trend that embraces minimal work on Mondays. Winter has fearlessly transformed the Monday blues by revolutionising her team's approach to the start of the workweek with Bare Minimum Mondays.

The origin of this idea can be traced back to social media, specifically TikTok, where creator Marisa Jo coined the term. With 154,000 followers on the platform, Jo's idea gained traction.