Freshers most wanted as hiring intent in India rises — skills and sectors to look out for

Despite tough times, the IT industry is leading the hiring intent revival, as per the TeamLease Edtech report. Find out what's behind the current need for freshers and how they can prepare for the in-demand roles across industries.

India Inc’s hiring intent seems to be headed for a marginal rise amid global layoffs . For the current half year (January-June 2023), hiring intent is estimated at 62 percent. This is an increase of 3 percent over the July–December 2022 period, according to the Career Outlook Report released by TeamLease Edtech, a unit of staffing company TeamLease Services.

Hiring Intent is a measure of how likely employers are to recruit fresh graduates.

According to the report, employer intent is seen rising from 61 percent to 68 percent across all categories of jobseekers (freshers and veterans) in India over the same period.

For the report, 874 large, medium and small businesses across manufacturing, services and technology were surveyed between October and November 2022.

According to the survey, employers have realised that paying good money for lateral talent is not helping them get the expected return on investment (ROI).

“They would be better off engaging with universities early on and creating their sustainable talent pool,” it said.

What are the top industries that want freshers?

The information technology industry is going through tough times but as per the report, it has a 67 percent hiring intent for H12023. E-commerce and technology startups stand at 52 percent, telecommunications hiring intent is at 51 percent, healthcare and pharmaceuticals are at 45 percent, and engineering and infrastructure stands at 45 percent.

The key drivers behind the recent layoffs are the funding winter driving many startups to become cost-efficient; and precautionary layoffs by technology companies owing to a looming recession in Western countries, said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

“However, employers now have modified their hiring strategies — replacing high-cost resources with lower-cost freshers, who are trained for a specific tech stack and also working on models to build long-term sustainable talent supply chains,” he said.

Here are the most in-demand courses

Across industries, there is a great demand for roles like data engineers, cloud developers, digital marketing executives, and cybersecurity engineers.

Freshers can enrol in popular courses like supply chain management certification, data engineering, business law, and corporate law to improve their employability.

Apart from domain skills, employers are keen to hire candidates who demonstrate higher levels of cognitive skills like negotiating skills, collaboration and communication skills, learnability, critical thinking and analysis.

The top three cities with the intent to hire freshers in the current half year (January–June 2023) are Bengaluru (75 percent), followed by Mumbai (56 percent) and Delhi (47 percent).

Which sectors are open to hiring the most?

According to the survey, the market for IT and business services in India is expected to reach $19.93 billion by 2025, and large IT companies anticipate hiring more than 1,55,000 new employees in the next financial year,

The major trends which will drive hiring in the IT industry for 2023 are artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), edge computing, cybersecurity and revamping IT infrastructure for 5G technology.

The Indian education market is anticipated to grow to $225 billion by FY 2024–2025. The country's market for online education is anticipated to reach $2.28 billion between 2021 and 2025, rising at a CAGR of over 20 percent.

A significant increase in job demand for new graduates in the education sector is anticipated as a result of emerging trends like nano-learning, gamification, and the use of digital technologies like AI, virtual reality, augmented reality, and phygital learning (a smart learning ecosystem that balances a digital content-driven experience with a physical or live context).

The rollout of 5G services by Indian telecom service providers is expected to create demand for up to 45,000 jobs. The top trending technologies in telecom for 2023 are 5G technology, AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and cloud billing platforms, added the report.