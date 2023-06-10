As per industry estimates about 15 lakh engineers graduate every year in India and approximately 10,000 get admitted in IITs each year. Rest go for NITs, state-run government colleges, and private colleges. Data by Spectrum Talent Management suggests that this year for core tech roles there has been a 25-30 percent dip in hiring of freshers.

“It pains me to tell my family that I don’t have a job because the job market is down, that the Rs 5 lakh spent on getting the degree might not lead to a job right now,” said 20-year-old Archit Sharma, who just graduated in computer science from a private college in a small city in Uttar Pradesh called Jhansi. The number of companies that came in the first round of placements in May in Sharma's college has declined drastically from 2022, he said.

“Although the placement process goes on till December, we are hearing from our coordinators to not rely on campus placements. There are no companies who have shown their interest to come,” he said.

Sharma is amongst many students in India who are struggling to find a job in a tense job market. Although the IITs have had good placement this year despite the persisting economic downturn not all colleges in India have been that lucky.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that in cities like Bhopal, a bustling metropolis of about 2.6 million in central India, massive billboards with private colleges promising young people degrees and jobs are ubiquitous. “Regular classes and better placements: need we say more,” said one such advertisement.

But are there actually better placements?

Jivika Agnihotri (name changed for anonymity), a resident of Bhopal who just got graduated from one such college with a degree in electrical engineering told CNBC-TV18 that there were no placements for her branch, although she did sit for other branch/job placements but standing with students who fit the criteria of recruitments is tough and those companies are also less in number. Agnihotri has now pinned her hopes pinned on future rounds of hiring by IT service companies that will begin in October.

As per estimates about 15 lakh engineers are estimated to graduate every year in India and approximately 10,000 get admitted to IITs each year. The rest go for NITs, state-run government colleges, and private colleges. Data by Spectrum Talent Management suggests that this year for core tech roles there has been a 25-30 percent dip in the hiring of freshers.

“The fact that the global scenario with its economic implications is evident, companies have been cautious in terms of hiring more freshers at the moment. The companies hiring for core tech roles have been impacted by 25-30 percent. In fact, the students from the previous batches having valid job offers, are facing delayed onboarding from the companies due to a decrease in business requirements/projects,” said Sidharth Agarwal, Director of Spectrum Talent Management.

Scarcity of jobs, lower packages and delays in onboarding

It’s not just the hiring of freshers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities but salary packages have also been impacted. After investing his time, effort, and nearly Rs 5 lakh in obtaining his engineering degree from a renowned college in Warangal, 21-year-old Ananth Nageshwaram’s hopes were met with the harsh reality of a dwindling job market. As the companies participating in campus recruitment declined significantly this year he applied for a job off-campus and he landed a package of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

“A good number of large and mid-sized IT services companies are yet to onboard their 2022 batch. As a result, campus hiring will be relatively low this year, especially given the present upheaval in the BFSI industry. It does not appear like there will be any growth in the IT sector until at least the end of this year,” said S Pasupathi, COO, HirePro.

He added that the campus hirings for the batch 2023 and 2022 were not very noteworthy. In 2022, the companies started experiencing a few issues around January and February of 2022, and by July and August of 2022, when peak recruiting began, people didn't really hire in large numbers. Some of the companies who traditionally went to colleges for hiring did not even visit.

Companies began to feel the heat in April, May, and June of 2022. As a result, college hiring was poor last year. The anticipation was that the market would take up by June or July of 2023 and that people would do things off campus rather than on campus, but it has now been washed away. As a result, college hiring for the 2023 class will be affected as well.

However, the companies would be choosy in the entire college hiring space this year. In some cases, companies may not even go to some of these colleges, or if they do, it may be to maintain relationships rather than to hire in large numbers.

Spotty outlook

For many students, a cloud of uncertainty looms over their future in the IT industry. The outlook for hiring appears less promising, causing a ripple of anxiety among these freshers. Students from a few colleges in tier 2 and tier 3 cities that CNBC-TV18 talked to pointed out that internally they have been internally communicated that they do not have considerable expectations from the later batch of placement rounds as well.

“The companies that came for the first round of placement were less than last year and even a significant drop from pre-pandemic years. The usual ‘mass recruiters’ have not confirmed that they will be coming for future placement rounds as per our seniors in companies. The scene of off-campus drives also looks a bit hazy right now,” said a fourth-year student, who is part of the placement committee from a state-run engineering college in Jhansi.

“IT hiring is expected to be sluggish in the first half of FY24. Even if it picks momentum in the second half, it will be difficult to make up for the lack of demand we’ll witness at the beginning of the fiscal. It is further anticipated that there will be a drop of more than 25 percent in headcount for the IT domain in FY24, compared to the previous year,” said Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services.

When it comes to Indian IT giants, the revenue of Wipro in both rupee and US dollar terms was flat on a sequential basis. The firm’s total headcount at the end of the March quarter slipped to 256,921 from 258,744 in the last quarter, in which it had seen a reduction of 435 employees. In Q4FY23, the net reduction of employees came to 1,823.

For Q4, Infosys reported a 3.2 percent decline in constant currency revenue (adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations), which is the worst in at least a decade. TCS' constant currency revenue growth was also at an 11-quarter low. Although TCS has announced that it plans to hire 40,000 freshers in FY24.

Rise of specific job

Additionally, competition has gotten tougher with companies now turning from mass recruitment to looking for candidates to do specific job roles.

“There were two companies that I sat for in the first round of placement and I did not get the job because they were looking for specific coding skills which we were not taught in college curriculum,” said Sharma.

Siva Prasad Nanduri, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Digital mentioned that there has been a 50 percent decline in demand from IT services customers; nonetheless, a few product companies are doing sporadic hiring in niche technologies, unfortunately, this demand is significantly slower compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Alug mentioned that professionals in cybersecurity, coding, programming, blockchain, data science, etc. are anticipated to be in demand in the coming months to enable businesses to sail through their digital transformation goals.

Great Learning’s Nair added that the demand for our job-oriented boot camp programs has grown by 70 percent in the last six months vs the same period before on their platform.

“This could mainly be because many college freshers and recent graduates couldn't get jobs through campus placements. And many of those who did end up getting their offers deferred or rescinded due to the prevailing macroeconomic conditions. This has prompted them to build more coveted skills for jobs in fields like data science, electric vehicle design, software development etc,” he said.