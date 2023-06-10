As per industry estimates about 15 lakh engineers graduate every year in India and approximately 10,000 get admitted in IITs each year. Rest go for NITs, state-run government colleges, and private colleges. Data by Spectrum Talent Management suggests that this year for core tech roles there has been a 25-30 percent dip in hiring of freshers.

“It pains me to tell my family that I don’t have a job because the job market is down, that the Rs 5 lakh spent on getting the degree might not lead to a job right now,” said 20-year-old Archit Sharma, who just graduated in computer science from a private college in a small city in Uttar Pradesh called Jhansi. The number of companies that came in the first round of placements in May in Sharma's college has declined drastically from 2022, he said.

“Although the placement process goes on till December, we are hearing from our coordinators to not rely on campus placements. There are no companies who have shown their interest to come,” he said.

Sharma is amongst many students in India who are struggling to find a job in a tense job market. Although the IITs have had good placement this year despite the persisting economic downturn not all colleges in India have been that lucky.