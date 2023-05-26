Freshers anxious as Amazon India delays onboarding of campus recruits by 6 months

Amazon has blamed it on the continuing economic downturn. Students from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been impacted significantly by the postponement of offer letters. One such graduate from IIT Hyderabad told CNBC-TV18 that he has received a mail on the delay in onboarding and so have many others from different campuses.

Amazon India has delayed the onboarding of campus recruits by six months due to the current economic downturn.

In a statement, the company's spokesperson told CNBC-TV18, "In light of the challenging economic conditions, we're delaying the start dates for some of our college hires by up to six months. We're offering assistance to help address any financial impact. Amazon remains committed to university recruiting and developing next generation of leaders and builders.”

Students from numerous Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been impacted significantly by the postponement of offer letters. One such graduate from IIT Hyderabad told CNBC-TV18 that he has received a mail on the delay in onboarding. He also mentioned that many other students from other campuses have received similar deferrals.

"I received a pre-placement offer from Amazon India in August last year for a software development engineer role. My original joining was July 2023 but I have been informed that it has been postponed to January 2024. I don't know what do... should I wait, what if they don't do my onboarding at all and should I look for another job, I just don't know what to do," he said.

Another graduate who was interning with Amazon India told CNBC-TV18 that he has got the offer after clearing many rounds of interviews and the anxiety is killing as he is not sure if the company will honour the offer, and additionally, finding a job in this tough market with companies being on a layoff spree is hard.

A student from IIT Bombay told CNBC-TV18 that he did an internship with Amazon India in last year and he is in the wait list — he has no clarity on his job status.

This year in March, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the company's plan to lay off an additional 9,000 workers following the last layoff of over 18,000 employees announced in November last year, which extended to January.

A number of Silicon Valley businesses, including Google, Meta, Zoom, Apple, Salesforce and Microsoft, have laid of thousands of employees so far.