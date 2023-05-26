Freshers anxious as Amazon India delays onboarding of campus recruits by 6 months

Amazon has blamed it on the continuing economic downturn. Students from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been impacted significantly by the postponement of offer letters. One such graduate from IIT Hyderabad told CNBC-TV18 that he has received a mail on the delay in onboarding and so have many others from different campuses.

In a statement, the company's spokesperson told CNBC-TV18, "In light of the challenging economic conditions, we're delaying the start dates for some of our college hires by up to six months. We're offering assistance to help address any financial impact. Amazon remains committed to university recruiting and developing next generation of leaders and builders.”

