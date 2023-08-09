Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills

For the July-December 2023, hiring intent for freshers is estimated at 65 percent. This is an increase of 3 percent over the January-June 2023 period, according to the Career Outlook Report released by TeamLease Edtech. Find out what's behind the current need for freshers and how they can prepare for the in-demand roles across industries.

India Inc’s hiring intent seems to be headed for a marginal rise. For July-December 2023, hiring intent for freshers is estimated at 65 percent. This is an increase of 3 percent over the January-June 2023 period, according to the Career Outlook Report released by TeamLease Edtech, a unit of staffing company TeamLease Services. As the job market is stabilising,

Additionally, the overall hiring intent for all categories of jobseekers has risen to 73 percent from 68 percent over the same duration. Hiring intent is a measure of how likely employers are to recruit fresh graduates.

What are the top industries that want freshers?

According to the Teamlease report, the industries displaying the strongest interest in hiring freshers are e-commerce and technology start-ups (59 percent), telecommunications (53 percent), and engineering and infrastructure (50 percent).

In contrast, the IT sector has experienced a decline in its inclination to employ freshers when comparing HY2 2023 (49 percent) to HY1 2023 (67 percent), marking a reduction of 18 percent. Conversely, certain sectors such as travel and hospitality have witnessed a 5 percent uptick (HY2 2023 vs HY1 2023).

"We are witnessing a noticeable shift in the kind of skills employers are seeking from freshers. Employers are keen to hire freshers that are digitally savvy and capable of learning in the constantly changing world of work. Technologies such as AI/ML, Blockchain, Data Science and Business Communication are changing the way we work. Individuals investing in these fields and skills will have an advantage when looking for job opportunities,” said Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President of TeamLease EdTech.

What roles and skills are in most demand?

Engineer, Chartered Accountant, SEO Analyst, and UX Designer.

Other roles in demand include Robotics Engineer, Full Stack software developer, Business analyst, Cybersecurity analyst, Digital Marketing Specialist, Artificial intelligence engineer, Field biologist and SEO analyst.

When it comes to skills the top 10 domain skills that employers are looking for in freshers are:

Machine Learning

DevOps

Data Analysis

Subject Matter Knowledge

Supply Chain Management

Cloud Computing

Search Engine Optimization

(SEO)

Business Analytics

Blockchain

Data Encryption

Further, the top 10 soft skills in demand are:

People Management

Active Listening

Communication Skills

Active Learning

Team Work

Collaboration

Growth Mindset

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Negotiation

What courses can students take to increase employability?

The courses in demand show the rising trend for new-age jobs. As per Rajanish Kamat, Vice Chancellor, Dr Homi Bhabha State University, there is a crucial necessity for universities to realign their curricula with the evolving demands of the industry.

"Emphasising skill sets like Business Analytics, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing, alongside nurturing soft skills like Critical Thinking and

Active Learning, becomes of utmost importance. By seamlessly integrating these elements into our programmes, we can substantially enhance the employability of our students, preparing them for diverse roles such as Robotics Engineer, Business Analyst, Actuarial Associate, Cybersecurity Analyst, and more," Kamat said.

The report further highlighted the courses that freshers can opt for to increase their employability. These include:

Data Science with R Certification

Post Graduate Program in AI and Machine Learning

Professional Certificate Program in Blockchain

Project Management Professional Certification Course

Business Analyst Certification

SQL Certification Training Course

Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing

Soft skills and effective communication are vital

Effective Business Communication

Soft Skills and Personality Development Course