Fresher jobs seeing a surge in these sectors this summer

Although the job market is somewhat stressed right now, a silver lining is shining through for freshers. According to the latest report by career-tech platform Internshala, March saw the highest number of fresher job postings — a massive 395 percent surge compared to the base month of June 2022.

The report highlighted the leading fields for fresher hiring. The management sector hired most freshers, with 58 percent of all job openings going to them.

Engineering followed at 15 percent, media at 12 percent, design at 5 percent, commerce at 3 percent, and science at 1 percent. The other sectors at 6 percent collectively constituted the remaining share of the job market.

As per the report, the average CTC offered to freshers hired in the past year stood at Rs 4 lakh per annum. The maximum package offered to students went as high as Rs 55 lakh per annum. The report also revealed that females secured a better placement percentage of 52 percent compared to males, who accounted for 48 percent.

“The rise we have observed in the fresher hiring from June 2022 to the summer months of March, April, and May 2023 is very promising. It underlines the fact that recruiters are recognising the potential of fresher hiring and the value they could bring to their organisations with their fresh ideas and perspective. They understand the value of recognising the talent early and honing them for better and bigger roles in their organisation and hence are actively including fresher hiring as an immense part of their hiring strategies." said Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala.

Additionally, as per the report in the past year throughout the country, Delhi-NCR has emerged as the primary hub for recruiting freshers, accounting for 39 percent of all job openings. Mumbai secured the second position with 22 percent of the openings, followed by Bangalore (14 percent), Hyderabad (6 percent), Pune (6 percent), Chennai (4 percent), and other regions (9 percent).

The report revealed that 18 percent of fresher jobs offered in the past year were virtual, allowing candidates to explore opportunities from their homes. However, the majority of fresher jobs (82 percent) still required candidates to work from the office.

