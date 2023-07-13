Fresher jobs seeing a surge in these sectors this summer

The report by Internshala revealed that 18 percent of fresher jobs offered in the past year were virtual, allowing candidates to explore opportunities from their homes. Check all insights.

Although the job market is somewhat stressed right now, a silver lining is shining through for freshers. According to the latest report by career-tech platform Internshala, March saw the highest number of fresher job postings — a massive 395 percent surge compared to the base month of June 2022.

The report highlighted the leading fields for fresher hiring. The management sector hired most freshers, with 58 percent of all job openings going to them.