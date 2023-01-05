English
Foreign universities will now be able to set up campuses in India with UGC's nod
By Nishtha Pandey  Jan 5, 2023 4:33:16 PM IST (Published)

Regulations also allow universities to provide need-based scholarships. In regards to funds and funding, he said that the Foreign Exchange Management Act would govern cross-border movement of funds, he added.

The University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday announced that foreign universities will be able to set up their campuses in India with the commission’s approval. Initial approval will be for a period of 10 years.

These universities will have the freedom to devise their own admission process and fee structure, which should be transparent and reasonable and will not be allowed to hold online classes, Kumar said in a press conference while announcing the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'.
The University Grants Commission (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023 draft seeking comments/suggestions/feedback has been uploaded on the commissions website and is open to feedback till January 18, 2023.
Also read: UGC likely to make 4-year UG courses compulsory for Honours degree: A look at proposed changes
According to the draft the foreign university will be eligible to set up a campus in India under two conditions. Firstly it should have secured a position within the top 500 of overall / subject-wise global rankings, as decided by the Commission from time to time. Secondly the in the case of a foreign educational institution, the applicant should be a reputed institution in its home jurisdiction.
Also read: Indians overtake Chinese as largest group of foreign students in UK 
After taking into account feedback from stakeholders, the final norms will be announced by the end of the month, Kumar said.
“We believe that once this regulation becomes operational it will provide an international dimension to our higher education in India. It will enable Indian students to obtain foreign higher education at an affordable cost and also make India an attractive global study destination as the colleges can also admit international students in campuses opened in India,” said Kumar.
Also read: All central universities should adopt CUET-PG, says UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar

