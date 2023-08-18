The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a fresh set of criteria for evaluating the equivalence and accreditation of degrees acquired from international universities. These guidelines, issued by the higher education regulator, specifically target degrees obtained through online and distance learning methods, as well as those acquired through franchise agreements.

This strategic move comes at a time when foreign universities are progressively establishing campuses across various Indian cities. Simultaneously, Indian universities are increasingly entering collaborations with global institutions to offer dual or joint degree programmes.

The UGC's draft regulations, named ‘Recognition and Grant of Equivalence to Qualifications obtained from Foreign Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2023,’ cover a wide array of elements. These include globally relevant curricula, academic partnerships with foreign universities, and recognition of credits through twinning arrangements.

For input and feedback on these draft regulations, the UGC has invited suggestions from the stakeholders. Comments can be submitted via email (ugcequivalence@gmail.com) until September 16, 2023. The draft guidelines lay out specific conditions for the recognition and equivalence of foreign qualifications.

Requirements for equivalence

The recognition and equivalence of foreign qualifications are subject to certain requirements:

The qualification should be awarded by a foreign higher education institution recognised in its home country.

The programme should have been pursued through regular, in-person instruction, excluding online or distance learning.

The entry-level prerequisites for the programme must be comparable to those of corresponding Indian programmes.

A standing committee will evaluate the similarity of entry criteria based on programme duration, credit demands, and evaluation methodologies. The UGC also emphasises the importance of assessing credits in different course categories to ensure equivalence.

How to apply for equivalence certificate

Applying for equivalence certificates entails using the upcoming online portal, designated as the sole avenue for submissions. Applicants must furnish relevant documents alongside a specified fee. Within 15 days of receiving the application, the UGC will provide its decision. If approved, the equivalence certificate will be accessible on the portal. Additionally, an appellate committee will be instituted by the commission to address instances where applicants disagree with the UGC's verdict. In such scenarios, students can request a review within 30 days.

The significance of the equivalence certificate lies in its validation of “parity of qualification” between foreign credentials and those conferred by Indian educational bodies at an equivalent level.

As per UGC regulations, this certificate will be acknowledged by Indian universities for admission and employment purposes.

At present, the evaluation division of the All India Universities (AIU), a prominent inter-university organisation, issues equivalence certificates to students with foreign qualifications, facilitating their admission to Indian universities. With the new guidelines in effect, the UGC will also undertake the responsibility of conferring equivalence to foreign degrees.

What about offshore campuses?

Regarding joint degrees and offshore campuses, qualifications acquired through dual or joint degree programmes from offshore campuses will gain recognition if the academic programmes align with accreditation requirements in the host country as well as the country of origin.

Offshore campuses of foreign higher educational institutions will be recognised if they get approval from competent authorities both in India and the country of origin. Academic programmes at these campuses must satisfy accreditation prerequisites in the host country and the country of origin.

However, qualifications obtained through franchise arrangements will not be eligible for recognition or equivalence. Qualifications acquired at the school level from institutions affiliated with foreign boards and offering foreign educational systems will be recognised and accorded equivalence, provided the education has been pursued through regular mode.

A minimum of 12 years of regular schooling, recognised by the foreign education system, is mandated. The concerned school should be affiliated with an approved board in the foreign country, and the applicant's school leaving certificate must be issued by a recognised or accredited board in the foreign country.