Foreign medical graduates struggling to get registered in India over internship rule confusion

A foreign medical graduate is a citizen of India or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder who wants to pursue medicine in India. For months, over 3,000 FMGs have been in a frustrating ordeal. This is in wake of a new circular on internship issued on July 28, 2022, by the National Medical Council (NMC) post the COVID pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which threw their education abroad out of gear.

"NMC is not responding… I don't know if should I do one more year of internship or I will get my registration with just one-year of internship. It's all very stressful," said 25-year-old Vishwajeet Sharma who got his degree in medicine from Xiamen Medical University China in 2021.

Sharma is among many foreign medical graduates (FMGs) who completed their medicine degree in 2020 and 2021, cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam and completed the one-year mandatory internship in India to practise medicine in India but have yet not received their registration.